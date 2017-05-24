Columbia County to open new library

Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library. The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street.More >>
Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library. The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street.More >>
There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center.More >>
There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center.More >>
16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.More >>
16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.More >>
Columbia County investigators are searching for an unknown black female with short hair who shoplifted beer, soda, and other items from Kroger located on Lewiston Road.More >>
Columbia County investigators are searching for an unknown black female with short hair who shoplifted beer, soda, and other items from Kroger located on Lewiston Road.More >>
Last week the story of a teenager who died after drinking too much caffeine made headlines and raised concerns among parents. Now some parents are left wondering how much is too much?More >>
Last week the story of a teenager who died after drinking too much caffeine made headlines and raised concerns among parents. Now some parents are left wondering how much is too much?More >>