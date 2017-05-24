Special Report: Augusta Canal history comes full circle

It's funny how things tend to come full circle. In the 1800s, the Augusta Canal was the high-tech innovation of its time. Today it will be the backyard of the new Sibley Mill Cyber Center.

The green, picturesque waters of the Augusta Canal are more than just a pretty sight in the history of Augusta. "The Augusta Canal represents the first in a series of dominoes that fell right in the place after the Civil War when Augusta was just blossoming as a town," says Augusta historian Stan Byrdy.

You can thank the canal for helping Augusta become the first city in the south with lighted streets downtown, and becoming the second largest inland cotton port in the entire world. At the time, it was the single biggest technological innovation of its time.

"After the Civil War in 1875, the canal was enlarged greatly and that's really when things fell into place for Augusta. That's when the dominoes fell and cascaded. We became an inland cotton port and then a manufacturing might," says Byrdy.

Today, the canal is home to hundreds of species of wildlife, trails and historical tours. Now soon to be the home of some of the newest technological innovations of our time, the Sibley Mill Cyber headquarters. "As Augusta transitions into high tech now with the technology industry, the canal 150 years ago was the epitome of high-tech," says Byrdy.

Rebecca Rogers with the Augusta Canal Heritage Area works to keep the canal in tip-top shape. "What goes around, comes around. It's really interesting to me to see the historical parallels and that's one of them. We will see what the future holds."

The Sibley Mill Center is owned by the canal authority, and they've maintained it as it transitions into a cyber hub.

"The canal has always been about economic development and was built for economic development, it was built to bring factories from the north to the south and stimulate the economy before the Civil War and it's still doing it today," says Rogers.

