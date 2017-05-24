Annual Community Block Party held today - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Annual Community Block Party held today

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Augusta Recreation and Parks (source: WFXG) Augusta Recreation and Parks (source: WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

There will be a community block party for students to attend.

The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center. This is to celebrate the end of the school year. Kids can look forward to free food, drinks, prizes, and bicycle giveaways. This event is sponsored by the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department and Perry Broadcasting and organizers say the party will happen rain or shine. 

For more information, please contact the City of Augusta Special Events at 706-821-1754 or James Riles at 706-722-5613.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbia County to open new library

    Columbia County to open new library

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:18:18 GMT
    Harlem new library; Columbia County Board of CommissionersHarlem new library; Columbia County Board of Commissioners

    Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library.  The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street. 

    More >>

    Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library.  The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street. 

    More >>

  • Annual Community Block Party held today

    Annual Community Block Party held today

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:16:52 GMT
    Augusta Recreation and Parks (source: WFXG)Augusta Recreation and Parks (source: WFXG)

    There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center. 

    More >>

    There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center. 

    More >>

  • MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17

    MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-05-24 11:53:35 GMT
    Missing girl Latania Carwell; Source: WFXGMissing girl Latania Carwell; Source: WFXG

    16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.

    More >>

    16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly