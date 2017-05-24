Annual Community Block Party held today

There will be a community block party for students to attend.

The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center. This is to celebrate the end of the school year. Kids can look forward to free food, drinks, prizes, and bicycle giveaways. This event is sponsored by the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department and Perry Broadcasting and organizers say the party will happen rain or shine.

For more information, please contact the City of Augusta Special Events at 706-821-1754 or James Riles at 706-722-5613.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.