Investigators searching for woman in Kroger theft

Columbia County investigators are searching for an unknown black female with short hair who shoplifted beer, soda, and other items from Kroger located on Lewiston Road.

The woman was driving a stolen GMC Envoy at the time of the theft, and that Envoy has been recovered.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Joe Baker with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (706) 541-8441.

