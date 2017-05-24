How Much Caffeine is too Much?

Last week the story of a teenager who died after drinking too much caffeine made headlines and raised concerns among parents. Now some parents are left wondering how much is too much?

It’s common practice for a lot of people to have a cup of joe before they head out to work or school in the morning just get themselves going. But that story of the 16 year old in South Carolina has people giving a second thought to how much is too much. ‘

Student Davis Allen Cripe drank a latte from McDonald's, a diet mountain dew and an energy drink.

He collapsed in his classroom after drinking three caffeinated drinks in two hours.

According to the American Heart Association, consuming five or more cups of coffee a day has an impact on our heart rate and blood pressure.

But energy drinks have a blend of caffeine and other stimulants that a greater impact on our hearts than the caffeine from soda or coffee.

A doctor from Doctors Hospital here in Augusta says energy drinks have become problem.

In an email he stated, "The challenge with energy drinks is that we see young, healthy and active people relying on them for energy or to stay awake a few more hours. There's been an increase of energy drink related emergency room visits and deaths across the country."

Here are some symptoms of consuming too much caffeine: increased heart rate, feeling jittery, experience anxiety, have nausea, vomit, suffer with insomnia. Doctors say its best not to wait it out but to get medical attention as soon as possible because quick treatment is key for any issue involving the heart.

