MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17

Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic. The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop. It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...