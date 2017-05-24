MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See the missing person flyer for more details.

