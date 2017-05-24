Aiken Memorial Day Parade 2017

The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 27th.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Aiken Train Depot. It will proceed down Park Avenue then turn right onto Laurens Street, ending at Betsy's on the Corner. Businesses, church organizations, schools, local bands, and political leaders will all be participating in the event.

Everyone is invited to come out and support members of our Armed Forces as they march during the parade.

For more information, visit aikenmemorialdayparade.com.

