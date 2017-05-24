The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday May 27th.

It will be held between Park Avenue and Laurens street at 11:00 AM. Businesses, church organizations, schools, local bands, and political leaders will all be participating in the event.

Everyone is invited to come out and support members of our Armed Forces as they march during the parade.

