The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday May 27th.
It will be held between Park Avenue and Laurens street at 11:00 AM. Businesses, church organizations, schools, local bands, and political leaders will all be participating in the event.
Everyone is invited to come out and support members of our Armed Forces as they march during the parade.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.More >>
16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday May 27th.
It will be held between Park Avenue and Laurens street at 11:00 AM.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday May 27th.
It will be held between Park Avenue and Laurens street at 11:00 AM.More >>
Leon Lamar Tripp, the man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his stepdaughter in Augusta, has been arrested. Tripp and his stepdaughter, 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17.More >>
Leon Lamar Tripp, the man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his stepdaughter in Augusta, has been arrested. Tripp and his stepdaughter, 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17.More >>
Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage. Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.More >>
Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage. Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.More >>
Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic. The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop. It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...More >>
Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic. The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop. It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...More >>