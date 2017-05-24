This weekend you can head out to Community Day at the Augusta Common.



The event is put on by the Versatility Project.

The focus is to bring the community together through games, food, live entertainment, fashion shows and more.

It will take place Saturday, May 27th from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 PM.



It's free to public.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.