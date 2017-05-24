Storm surge tips your electronics will thank you for

Surge protectors are a must for any entertainment center, but they do not last forever.; WFXG.

Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage.

Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.

The first sign of a storm, you should make an effort to shut down as many of your electronics as possible.

They still hold a sizable charge as long as they are plugged into the wall, so removing them from the outlet is a safe bet.

Start with the most expensive appliances, such as washers and dryers, then work your way down the line to TVs, computers and game systems.

Keep that refrigerator plugged in, though. Never jeopardize the food in the home.

Also, it is never a good idea to keep your generator running indoors. They can produce carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can be fatal.

If the power does go out, try flipping all of the light switches to the off position.

When power is suddenly restored, that is one of the most stressful on electronics.

"Try not to turn everything on at the same time," said Meredith Stone at Georgia Power in Atlanta. "If you're doing that and you're neighborhood's doing that, it can create a surge on a system that's not yet ready to support that level of power."

Surge protectors have their uses and certainly help, but keep in mind they are typically only good for one or two full surges before they should be replaced.

