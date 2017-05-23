Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper, after one man was killed at the "yellow store" on the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.More >>
UPDATE: The suspect in the "yellow store" shooting has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper. He is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.More >>
On May 10 at around 11:53 a.m., the two women pictured in this article were seen placing several items into a purse, which they handed off to a third woman who walked out of the store without paying for the items.More >>
Leon Lamar Tripp, the man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his stepdaughter in Augusta, has been arrested aggravated stalking. Tripp and his stepdaughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17.More >>
