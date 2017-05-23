Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" in Augusta

Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" i - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper, after one man was killed at the "yellow store" on the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.

 Candles, balloons, and stuffed animals were left outside of yellow store on May 23 . Neighbors near the yellow store came together to pay tribute to the victim in this case, twenty- eight- year- old Clifford Wright. Andrew Pride who lives in the area says there has been too much violence. He hopes the people in the area will continue to come together. "We need to come up with programs and ideas and work with young people, adults -- everyone in the community to eliminate this problem now and in the future." Pride also wants more interaction between the police and community. He says they must improve police visibility in the area. "We live in a community where we are expected to be protected and served by the police department."

Protect for him and others here means coming up with action plans before another shooting happens. "I think its overdue. If we can save one child that is a lot.", says Pride. And with summer break starting, he thinks a strategy needs to be in place sooner than later.

