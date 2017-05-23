City leaders looking to bring fleet maintenance in-house to save money

Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic.

The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop.

It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks.

"Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us to better use the employees to address all of our mechanical issues," says Augusta Fire Chief, Charles James.

The special called meeting on Tuesday had the Augusta Fire Department showing the city how it's done.

"Chief James has saved about 50% of the previous budget prior to 2015 to show us that in-house is probably the way to go," says Commissioner Ben Hassan.

"Two and a half years ago we were scheduled to pay 1.3 million dollars. We cut that tremendously in the first year and I see us still managing that shop between $750,000 to $850,000 a year," says Chief James.

Police cars have a life expectancy on the force of about 7-years or 130,000 miles. But for other city cars such as utilities trucks, the city says if it's properly maintained, it's life expectancy should last longer saving tax dollars in the end.

"The departments have not historically been meeting the maintenance requirements meaning getting their oils changed and tires and as a result of that it can get out of compliance," says Hassan.

Commissioners plan on touring the city's other maintenance shops next month. If they like what they see, and the numbers add up, Augusta could become more hands on when it comes to auto maintenance.

