3 women wanted for shoplifting at Windsor Spring Rd. Walmart

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three women wanted for shoplifting at the Windsor Spring Road Walmart.

On May 10 at around 11:53 a.m., the two women pictured in this article were seen placing several items into a purse, which they handed off to a third woman who walked out of the store without paying for the items. The women fled the scene in a dark-colored Mazda 6 with GA tag QAC747.

If you have any information about this case or if you can identify any of these women, please contact Investigator Anthony Gregory or any Property Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

