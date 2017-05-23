Stepfather wanted for kidnapping in Augusta arrested in DeKalb Co.

Leon Lamar Tripp, the man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his stepdaughter in Augusta, has been arrested in DeKalb County.

Tripp and his stepdaughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17. Tripp has reportedly been spotted in Atlanta, but no solid leads were available. That is until Tripp was arrested on May 23 for aggravated stalking in DeKalb County. As of the time of this article's publications, it is unclear if this arrest is connected in any way to the charges he is facing in Richmond County.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for Tripp's arrest on May first for kidnapping charges. There is no word on the whereabouts of Latania Carwell.

FOX 54 has reached out to the girl's mother and the Richmond County Sheriff's office, but neither has responded with any information at this time. This story is still developing and we will update when more information is available.

