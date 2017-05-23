Aiken County investigators searching for suspects who attacked cab driver

Aiken County investigators are looking for three suspects who they say did not pay their cab driver -- and then hit him across the head.

Investigators along with the help of the victim and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released three composite sketches of the suspects.

Officials say they were picked up at the Clearwater Village apartments around 1:30 a.m. back in March.

When their driver dropped them off at Huber Clay Road, the suspects refused to pay, then attacked the cab driver.

Please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with any information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.