Allendale Co. School Board tells SC State Superintendent she can't speak at meeting

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she's concerned after she was informed she wouldn't be able to speak at the Board meeting in Allendale County Monday night.
Spearman says on April 18th she and her staff met wit Dr. Secaida Howell and other members on the board where they agreed she could attend the next school board meeting scheduled on May 22nd.
On May 17th Spearman got a phone call saying she wouldn't be permitted to speak at the meeting and later contacted news stations to inform them of the sudden change as well.
Spearman says Allendale County School District's faces financial risk and falls short of achievement for several assessments.
FOX 54 has reached out to the Allendale County School District to confirm why Spearman was denied to speak on Monday night, as of the time of this article's publication they have not responded.
