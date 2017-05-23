Could 1102 Bar and Grill be reopening soon?

It's been nearly three months since the fire that closed the doors of 1102 Bar and Grill. And the person who allegedly started the blaze still remains a mystery. But the future of the downtown bar is looking better. The owner of 1102 told FOX 54 that at least the front of the bar should be opened by next week. A specific date has not been set yet.

That fire that destroyed the back of the building. And the back half of the structure was the nightclub portion. The front serves as a restaurant.

The fire is still being investigated as arson. Surveillance video has been released and there’s also a 10,000 dollar reward but the arsonist still hasn’t been identified.

Co-Owner Sae Shin says he’s anticipating all of his regulars will be back as soon as the doors re-open.

"We're pretty hopeful..you know there's just a lot of people waiting for us to open up. They've been coming out to 1102 for a long time, so I'm pretty sure they'll be back. We're just getting everything all cleared up and cleaning all the units and getting new equipment. As soon as that's done, we're shooting for hopefully next week though," said Shin.

He also said that the nightclub section of 1102 will definitely be opened by the end of this year. Shin says that the clubs original employees will return to their jobs when the restaurant opens next week. He said the support from the community has been essential to helping 1102 open as quickly as possible.

