Woman wanted in Columbia County for stealing

Columbia County authorities need your help to identify a female suspect wanted for stealing.

They say the suspect took the victim’s wallet that was left on a store counter. She put it her shorts to conceal it and then walked out of the store. She is described as an unknown black female wearing a white shirt and navy shorts. She fled the scene in a gold 4-door Chevrolet, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

