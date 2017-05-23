UPDATE: Woman cleared in Columbia Co. wallet theft

UPDATE: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has updated an update to this theft.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article turned the missing wallet into the VA in Augusta. All the contents of the wallet were accounted for. She is no longer considered a suspect.

Columbia County authorities need your help to identify a female suspect wanted for stealing.

They say the suspect took the victim’s wallet that was left on a store counter. She put it her shorts to conceal it and then walked out of the store. She is described as an unknown black female wearing a white shirt and navy shorts. She fled the scene in a gold 4-door Chevrolet, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

