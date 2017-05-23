Violent crime numbers down since start of Richmond County summer initiative

Despite a rash of shootings and a stabbing in the past two weeks, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is already seeing positive results from its summer initiative.

The initiative started in April with the purpose of focusing deputy presence in lower income areas and breaking the negative connotation some folks associate with law enforcement.

Aggravated assaults with a gun have gone down 11 percent since April, while aggravated assaults without a gun have dropped 18 percent.

Boosting community engagement has also been met with pleasing results.

Social media messenger platforms, like what can be found on Facebook and Twitter, are becoming tip lines for the youngest generation.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton says these quick messages are becoming more prevalent and have helped with these lowered crime figures.

"They let us know, frequently, when somethings going down. When there might be an assault, when there's supposed to be a big fight, when things are getting off the rail," said Clayton.

There is a negative side, though.

Commercial robberies have increased in the past month.

They are are up 54 percent from last month, sitting at about 20 on the year.

The summer initiative runs through September, and afterward, some of the tactics deputies learn may become common practice.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.