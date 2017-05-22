Georgia Highway Safety cracks down on violations of seat belt laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its annual "Border 2 Border" on May 22. Burke County officers hit the roads, checking to see if passengers had on their seat belts. This year there has been 527 traffic deaths in Georgia. Sgt. Brandon Reeves says their goal is to reduce fatal crashes in the area by enforcing the use of seat belts. "Being restrained you are greatly reducing your chances of being seriously injured or killed in a motor vehicle crash."

Just a reminder that wearing a seat belt improperly has the same consequences as not wearing one at all.

