Facebook post raises awareness about I20 road conditions.

One man's use of social media has raise awareness about the conditions on a stretch of Interstate 20. In fact, his post on Facebook got such an overwhelming response, The Georgia Department of Transportation even took notice.

Bo Griffin tried not to panic when he came across the holes on I-20 near the state line. He has driven on bad roads before but nothing like this. "I could have been killed. Being an experienced bike rider is what saved me." He feared that someone else might not be so lucky. That's when he took to Facebook. The post shared over 4,000 times. "I happen to be one who lit the match. Everybody else that liked, commented, and shared, they are the ones that made it go as far as it did."



As far getting the attention of Georgia Department of Transportation. Communications Specialist Kyle Collins says they responded right away. "I called our area office they were able to detach some of our district forces to do a temporary fix that day and plan a more for a permanent fix.



Starting on May 22, crews will be repairing those areas. Griffin hopes this will encourages other people to post any bad road areas they see. "If you can't take pictures fine but if you see a bad road hazard -- post up its location on which highway."

The road repairs is scheduled to be done by Thursday. Just in time for Memorial day weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.