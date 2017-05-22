UPDATE: Suspect in "yellow store" shooting turns self in

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the search for Sanquan Yking Nipper. He has turned himself in.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month outside of a hotel in Sumter.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at H. Odell Weeks in the City of Aiken.More >>
Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 5/22/17-5/28/17More >>
It's funny how things tend to come full circle. In the 1800s, the Augusta Canal was the high-tech innovation of its time, today it will be the backyard of the new Sibley Mill Cyber Center.More >>
