UPDATE: Suspect identified in "yellow store" shooting

UPDATE: The suspect in the "yellow store" shooting has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper. He is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.More >>
On May 10 at around 11:53 a.m., the two women pictured in this article were seen placing several items into a purse, which they handed off to a third woman who walked out of the store without paying for the items.More >>
Leon Lamar Tripp, the man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his stepdaughter in Augusta, has been arrested aggravated stalking. Tripp and his stepdaughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17.More >>
It's been nearly three months since the fire that closed the doors of 1102 Bar and Grill. And the person who allegedly started the blaze still remains a mystery.More >>
Columbia County authorities need your help to identify a female suspect wanted for stealing. They say the suspect took the victim’s wallet that was left on a store counter.More >>
