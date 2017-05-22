UPDATE: Suspect identified in "yellow store" shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Suspect identified in "yellow store" shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Shooting at the "yellow store" near downtown Augusta (WFXG) Shooting at the "yellow store" near downtown Augusta (WFXG)
Sanquan Yking Nipper (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Sanquan Yking Nipper (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The suspect in the "yellow store" shooting has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper. He is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information on Nipper's whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

UPDATE: The victim in the "yellow store" shooting has been identified as twenty-eight-year-old Clifford R. Wright of Grovetown. The Richmond County Coroner confirms that he was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m. Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in downtown Augusta.

The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store". A reported altercation occurred outside the store May 22nd at 7:22 p.m. Authorities say that at some point, the altercation moved inside the store. Two people were shot and both were taken to an area hospital. One of the victims has since died. The coroner has identified that victim, however, the name will not be released until next of kin has been notified. 

The sheriff's office is still searching for a suspect.

