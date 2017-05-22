1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at "yellow store" near downtown Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Augusta. The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store".More >>
MAGIC MEN LIVE!, a re-imagining of ladies' night entertainment is a cabaret-style show offering an "empowering, fun-filled environment and embark on an unforgettable night out with sexy productions of thrilling choreographic displays and themed acts set to the hottest music and original compositions."More >>
An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer at Aiken High School saw several students running from the front parking lot of the school. Students informed the officer that there was a man with a pistol in the parking lot.More >>
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has confirmed that the man indicted for causing the accident that killed an airman stationed at Fort Gordon is in the country illegally..More >>
