1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at "yellow store" near downtown Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Augusta.

The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store". Deputies responded to a reported altercation outside the store at 7:22 p.m. One person was shot outside the store. The altercation then moved inside the store, where another person was shot. Both victims were taken to an area hospital. One of the victims has since died.

The sheriff's office is still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.