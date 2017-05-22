MAGIC MEN LIVE! coming to Bell Auditorium - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

MAGIC MEN LIVE! coming to Bell Auditorium

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
MAGIC MEN LIVE! (source: Spectra)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Entertainment of a different variety is coming to the Bell Auditorium this Summer.

MAGIC MEN LIVE!, a re-imagining of ladies' night entertainment is a cabaret-style show offering an "empowering, fun-filled environment and embark on an unforgettable night out with sexy productions of thrilling choreographic displays and themed acts set to the hottest music and original compositions." The show promises comedic skits, sexy dance moves, audience participation and, of course, a little skin.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at noon and are available at the James Brown Arena box office, by phone at 877-428-4849 and online at georgialinetix.com.

