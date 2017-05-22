Suspect in Dahlia Dr. shooting arrested, charged with murder

An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died.

After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive. Freeman was originally being sought for aggravated assault charges. However, the victim in that shooting, twenty-four-year-old Stephen Edward Moton, has died on May 16 from his injuries. As a result, Freeman's charges have been upgraded to murder.

On May 14, Richmond County deputies responded to 2921 Dahlia Drive for reports of a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with parties on the scene, Stephen Moton and witnesses initially denied that a shooting had taken place. After more questioning, Moton admitted that he had been shot in the leg.

