Suspect in Dahlia Dr. shooting arrested, charged with murder

MAGIC MEN LIVE!, a re-imagining of ladies' night entertainment is a cabaret-style show offering an "empowering, fun-filled environment and embark on an unforgettable night out with sexy productions of thrilling choreographic displays and themed acts set to the hottest music and original compositions."More >>
An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer at Aiken High School saw several students running from the front parking lot of the school. Students informed the officer that there was a man with a pistol in the parking lot.More >>
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has confirmed that the man indicted for causing the accident that killed an airman stationed at Fort Gordon is in the country illegally..More >>
A new study about life in the C-S-R-A has some locals pretty upset. WalletHub is ranking Augusta the third worst city in the nation to start a career. Downtown Augusta to some is a pinnacle of opportunities. Small Businesses are starting to become a regular part of the scenery for folks passing by. This under the shadow of a Wallet Hub study ranking Augusta 148th out of 150 when it comes to the worst places in the country to start a career. "When I first came to dow...More >>
