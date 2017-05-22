Suspect in Dahlia Dr. shooting arrested, charged with murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect in Dahlia Dr. shooting arrested, charged with murder

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Tyquain Freeman (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Tyquain Freeman (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died.

After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive. Freeman was originally being sought for aggravated assault charges. However, the victim in that shooting, twenty-four-year-old Stephen Edward Moton, has died on May 16 from his injuries. As a result, Freeman's charges have been upgraded to murder.

On May 14, Richmond County deputies responded to 2921 Dahlia Drive for reports of a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with parties on the scene, Stephen Moton and witnesses initially denied that a shooting had taken place. After more questioning, Moton admitted that he had been shot in the leg.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MAGIC MEN LIVE! coming to Bell Auditorium

    MAGIC MEN LIVE! coming to Bell Auditorium

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:47:25 GMT
    MAGIC MEN LIVE! (source: Spectra)MAGIC MEN LIVE! (source: Spectra)

    MAGIC MEN LIVE!, a re-imagining of ladies' night entertainment is a cabaret-style show offering an "empowering, fun-filled environment and embark on an unforgettable night out with sexy productions of thrilling choreographic displays and themed acts set to the hottest music and original compositions."

    More >>

    MAGIC MEN LIVE!, a re-imagining of ladies' night entertainment is a cabaret-style show offering an "empowering, fun-filled environment and embark on an unforgettable night out with sexy productions of thrilling choreographic displays and themed acts set to the hottest music and original compositions."

    More >>

  • Suspect in Dahlia Dr. shooting arrested, charged with murder

    Suspect in Dahlia Dr. shooting arrested, charged with murder

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:46:42 GMT
    Tyquain Freeman (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Tyquain Freeman (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.

    More >>

    An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.

    More >>

  • 2 arrested after dispute involving a pistol at Aiken High School

    2 arrested after dispute involving a pistol at Aiken High School

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:51:53 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer at Aiken High School saw several students running from the front parking lot of the school. Students informed the officer that there was a man with a pistol in the parking lot.

    More >>

    At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer at Aiken High School saw several students running from the front parking lot of the school. Students informed the officer that there was a man with a pistol in the parking lot.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly