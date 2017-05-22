2 arrested after dispute involving a pistol at Aiken High School

Two suspects have been arrested after an incident involving a gun at Aiken High School Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety, at around 1:40 p.m., a school resource officer at Aiken High School saw several students running from the front parking lot of the school. Students informed the officer that there was a man with a pistol in the parking lot. The suspect, Eugene Simmons, was reportedly involved in a dispute with an Aiken High student. Simmons is not a student at the school. The resource officer confronted Simmons, who fled the school grounds on foot. He was taken into custody a short distance away.

Another suspect, Desmond Bates, was also arrested. He was not armed.

