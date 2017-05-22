ICE: Man indicted in death of Ft. Gordon airman is in U.S. illegally

At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer at Aiken High School saw several students running from the front parking lot of the school. Students informed the officer that there was a man with a pistol in the parking lot.More >>
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has confirmed that the man indicted for causing the accident that killed an airman stationed at Fort Gordon is in the country illegally..More >>
A new study about life in the C-S-R-A has some locals pretty upset. WalletHub is ranking Augusta the third worst city in the nation to start a career. Downtown Augusta to some is a pinnacle of opportunities. Small Businesses are starting to become a regular part of the scenery for folks passing by. This under the shadow of a Wallet Hub study ranking Augusta 148th out of 150 when it comes to the worst places in the country to start a career. "When I first came to dow...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for terroristic threats and actions. Twenty-nine-year-old Andre Worthen has outstanding warrants for an incident that happened on April 19, 2017.More >>
Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.More >>
