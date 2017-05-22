ICE: Man indicted in death of Ft. Gordon airman is in U.S. illegally

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has confirmed that the man indicted for causing the accident that killed an airman stationed at Fort Gordon is in the country illegally.

On March 6, 2017, Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles was killed on I-20 in Columbia County when a Ford F-250 with a trailer in tow driven by Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes slammed into his Nissan Altima. Staff Sgt. Earles died at the scene. Castillo-Reyes was determined to be at fault for the accident.

Castillo-Reyes was officially indicted May 18 on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and driving without a license. The indictment states that on the day of the accident, Castillo-Reyes was approaching a section of I-20 in which the left lane was closed. He allegedly attempted to merge into the right lane at high speed, causing the four-car accident that killed Staff Sgt, Earles.

I.C.E. has confirmed with FOX 54 that Castillo-Reyes is a Mexican national in the United States illegally. The agency has lodged an immigration detainer against him and plan to take him into custody once he is no longer in custody of the criminal justice system.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.