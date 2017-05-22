Richmond Co. investigators seeking man for terroristic threats and acts

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for terroristic threats and actions.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andre Worthen has outstanding warrants for an incident that happened on April 19, 2017. Worthen is 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds. He may be in the Oellerich Avenue area. Officials say he may be armed and you should not approach him if spotted.

If you have any information on Worthen's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Daryl Oehrlein or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

