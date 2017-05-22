Georgia Military College to have therapy dogs on campus to help - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Georgia Military College to have therapy dogs on campus to help relieve finals stress

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Georgia Military College therapy dogs (source: Georgia Military College) Georgia Military College therapy dogs (source: Georgia Military College)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety.

Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals. The dogs will be on campus Wednesday, May 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

