Georgia Military College to have therapy dogs on campus to help relieve finals stress

Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.More >>
The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics in Richmond County has been getting a lot of attention lately. And a lot of it has not been reassuring to parents.More >>
Today the North Augusta YMCA cut the ribbon to its new crossfit addition. The new gym offers more opportunities for those wanting to try crossfit for the first time and for those who already make it part of their weekly routines.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for at least two suspects in connection to a string of car entries that included the thefts of two guns.More >>
The driver from this mornings fatal crash has been identified as Eduardo Gonzales age 26 of Brook Lane in Augusta. Gonzales is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the 1st Degree and DUI along with several other traffic charges. It is anticipated he will be released from AUMC tomorrow and be booked into the Webster Detention Center.More >>
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >>
Graduation is a moment that this student was not sure he would ever experience.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
Students getting ready for college next year can now get a head start on applying for financial aid. President Obama pushed up the date to submit paperwork for college funds in 2015 as part of a policy action.More >>
