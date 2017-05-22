GA lottery players wins $1,000 for life from buy one, get one free coupon

Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.More >>
Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>