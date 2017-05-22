Columbia Co. investigators looking for suspects in firearm thefts

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for at least two suspects in connection to a string of car entries that included the thefts of two guns.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there have been eight incidents in neighborhoods off of Oakley Pirkle Road from May 12, 2017, to May 13, 2017.

In all of the incidents, the cars were left unlocked.

A Sig Sauer P232 .380 and a Springfield XDS 9mm were taken in one of the reported incidents.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Investigator Jason Little at 706-541-4056.

