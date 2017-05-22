Burke Co. Sheriff's Office searching for law enforcement impersonator

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to watch out for a man impersonating a law enforcement officer. That person reportedly conducted a traffic stop near Shell Bluff on Sunday. His car is described as a black, unmarked charger with red, white and blue lights. The car may have also had paper tags. The driver was not wearing a uniform. He’s described as a white man with shaggy, blonde hair.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement officers do sometimes conduct traffic stops in unmarked vehicles, but in the state of Georgia, marked traffic units are usually used for these stops. If you’re not sure whether you’re being pulled over by a real officer, the sheriff’s office advises you to do the following:

Slow down and activate your flashers

Drive to a safe area

Call 911 to verify that the driver behind you is a real officer.

If you’ve seen the vehicle mentioned above or have any information that may be of assistance, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

