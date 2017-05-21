Suspect wanted after shooting on Starnes Street

The Richmond County sheriff's office needs your help finding an armed and dangerous man. (Richmond County Sheriffs Office)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs help finding an armed and dangerous man. On May 20, Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated assault on Starnes Street.



Investigators say Patrick Javarious Dent is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



If you have any information about where he is call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

