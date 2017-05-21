I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Can - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Canal

Traffic Update; Source: WFXG Traffic Update; Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Deputies are clearing the scene of a deadly wreck that put a truck in the Augusta Canal. The westbound lanes of I-20 have reopened at the state line.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a passenger has been recovered. Investigators are working to notify the person’s family. The driver of the pickup is being treated at the hospital.

There’s still no word on why the pickup truck went over the guardrail of the bridge. The truck was submerged for some time, and driving lanes were blocked for several hours.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Canal

    I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Canal

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-05-21 12:44:51 GMT
    Traffic Update; Source: WFXGTraffic Update; Source: WFXG

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a passenger has been recovered.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a passenger has been recovered.

    More >>

  • Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta

    Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-21 12:30:59 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Early reports indicated the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

    More >>

    Early reports indicated the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

    More >>

  • Thunder Over Evans celebrates armed forces, gives kids hands-on training

    Thunder Over Evans celebrates armed forces, gives kids hands-on training

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:01:25 GMT
    Helicopter at Thunder over Evans (WFXG)Helicopter at Thunder over Evans (WFXG)

    The appreciation for our armed forces runs deep here in the CSRA. Saturday, Thunder Over Evans brought thousands to Evans Towne Center park.

    More >>

    The appreciation for our armed forces runs deep here in the CSRA. Saturday, Thunder Over Evans brought thousands to Evans Towne Center park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly