I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Canal

Deputies are clearing the scene of a deadly wreck that put a truck in the Augusta Canal. The westbound lanes of I-20 have reopened at the state line.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a passenger has been recovered. Investigators are working to notify the person’s family. The driver of the pickup is being treated at the hospital.

There’s still no word on why the pickup truck went over the guardrail of the bridge. The truck was submerged for some time, and driving lanes were blocked for several hours.

