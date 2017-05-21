Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man in connection to an overnight shooting on Acapulco Drive. Terrell Beatty is in custody. He was caught at his home on Fairington around 1:30 a.m.

We’re told the victim is not seriously injured. Early reports indicated the victim was not cooperating with the investigation. So far, investigators have not released a motive in this shooting.

FOX 54 News Now will provide updates as more information becomes available.

