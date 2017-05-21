Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man in connection to an overnight shooting on Acapulco Drive. Terrell Beatty is in custody. He was caught at his home on Fairington around 1:30 a.m.

We’re told the victim is not seriously injured. Early reports indicated the victim was not cooperating with the investigation. So far, investigators have not released a motive in this shooting.

FOX 54 News Now will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Canal

    I-20 westbound lanes reopen after truck crashed into Augusta Canal

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-05-21 12:44:51 GMT
    Traffic Update; Source: WFXGTraffic Update; Source: WFXG

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a passenger has been recovered.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a passenger has been recovered.

    More >>

  • Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta

    Suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Augusta

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-21 12:30:59 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Early reports indicated the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

    More >>

    Early reports indicated the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

    More >>

  • Thunder Over Evans celebrates armed forces, gives kids hands-on training

    Thunder Over Evans celebrates armed forces, gives kids hands-on training

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:01:25 GMT
    Helicopter at Thunder over Evans (WFXG)Helicopter at Thunder over Evans (WFXG)

    The appreciation for our armed forces runs deep here in the CSRA. Saturday, Thunder Over Evans brought thousands to Evans Towne Center park.

    More >>

    The appreciation for our armed forces runs deep here in the CSRA. Saturday, Thunder Over Evans brought thousands to Evans Towne Center park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly