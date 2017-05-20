Springboard festival at the August Common brings in a crowd

Two full day of music and games at the Augusta Common this year. Westobou held its annual Springboard event on May 19 and May 20.

People were able to enjoy live music, art, movies, corn hole tournaments, skateboarding, and activities for kids. Augusta native, James Heffner, enjoyed all the festivities. "These type of events really help us as a community become connected and learn about each other."

Each day ended with an Academy Award nominated film.

