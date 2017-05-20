The Salvation Army of Augusta held its annual cans, fans & bottled water drive

Employees and volunteers of the Salvation Army were outside of the walmart in North Augusta taking in donations. (WFXG)

The Salvation Army held its cans, fans, and bottled water drive on May 20. Employees and volunteers of the Salvation Army were outside of the Wal-Mart in North Augusta taking in donations. Special Events Coordinator, Latesha Crops, says fans are what they need most. "With the season getting hotter people are coming in to the salvation army and they are able to get a fan if they need that."

It is not too late to donate. Donations can be take to the Salvation Army on Green Street on weekdays.

