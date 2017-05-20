Aiken Department of Public Safety Open House

Aiken Public Safety shared some big news during its open house. They announced their plans for a new public safety building. And as well as a new data analysis system that will allow them to better serve the community. During the event, Aiken Public Safety was able to address any questions or concerns from the community.

People have the opportunity to really get to know their public safety members and learn what they do on a daily basis.", says Sgt. Jennifer Hayes.

Aiken Public Safety will be sharing more about their plans for a new public safety building in the upcoming months.

