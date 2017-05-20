Thunder Over Evans celebrates armed forces, gives kids hands-on training

The appreciation for our armed forces runs deep here in the CSRA.

Saturday, Thunder Over Evans brought thousands to Evans Towne Center park.

Jovan Ramos is laser focused, getting hands on training with a gun nearly the size of him.

"It was fun, but difficult," said Ramos.

Thunder Over Evans celebrates Armed Forces Appreciation Day and what better way than to try out the very same

weapons our soldiers in the frontlines use.

"Definitely think more children should be able to get proper training and taught more about it rather than

it being just a big taboo," said Natalie Ramos.

Fort Gordon's Training Support Center Division brings their full display every year, it tends to be the biggest hit among the

kids on a day that includes sitting in real helicopters, acrobats and even MMA fighting. The event is free

to the public and for military families like the Ramos' it feels good to have an event thanking them for their commitment

to keeping our country safe.

"I try to attend those events as much as I can and think more people should as well," said Ramos.

The fun activities lasted throughout the day, and while the kids lined up their shots, the training support center chief

says this is the best safe exposure these young folks can get.

"The purpose is exposure, to let the community know what's out there to let possible future soldiers what we have," said Ken Lundy.

As always, Thunder Over Evans is a privately funded event.

