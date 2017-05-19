Man arrested after stabbing at Joe's Underground

Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing at Joe's Underground.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Warren Hills is being accused of stabbing a person early Friday morning at the popular nightclub. Deputies arrived at the scene they found the victim who had been stabbed several time.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Hills is being charges with one county of Aggravated assault and one county of possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

