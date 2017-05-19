Slam Dunk! Home Run! aims to help communicate to children with d - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Slam Dunk! Home Run! aims to help communicate to children with disabilities

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A class project at Augusta University has turned into an educational comic now available on your smart devices. Slam Dunk! Home Run! is A 3D Comic that teaches kids and teachers how to interact with children with disabilities.

"It's much better than what we thought when we first started because we didn't think it was going to get anywhere like this," says one of the founders, Cole Janousek. It all started as a summer project for Jonousek and 2 of his classmates. The special education major students and their professor wanted to do something nontraditional that summer. 

"I thought it was another project we had to do. Then when we talked more about it and I knew more about it I said this is pretty cool," Cole says.

Slam Dunk! Home Run! focuses on teaching people how to properly communicate with kids with disabilities. It does that through Sports and since Cole was a baseball player his input was highly valued.

But towards the end, one thing changed for the print comic. To reach more people and be cheaper, the team decided turning it into a digital copy would be better. That's where the Department of Technology team came in.

 "We're able to push updates, now it's set up in 3 languages in English, Spanish and Chinese. As we want to add more languages we can push those updates out to people who already have the comic," says Director of Department of Technology for Enhanced Learning Education, Jeff Mastromonico. 

The comic has taken the app world by storm. For Cole who is a graduate and accepted a special education teacher position, he wants the message of this book to be simple "Help kids see that they're just like you and me. That they have a little bit of something that's a little bit different and the more you know about someone who's different than you, the less different they become."

Slam Dunk! Home Run! is available through the app store for free. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Despite Study; Entrepreneurs say Augusta is a great city to start career

    Despite Study; Entrepreneurs say Augusta is a great city to start career

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:12:06 GMT

    A new study about life in the C-S-R-A has some locals pretty upset. WalletHub is ranking Augusta the third worst city in the nation to start a career.  Downtown Augusta to some is a pinnacle of opportunities. Small Businesses are starting to become a regular part of the scenery for folks passing by.  This under the shadow of a Wallet Hub study ranking Augusta 148th out of 150 when it comes to the worst places in the country to start a career. "When I first came to dow...

    More >>

    A new study about life in the C-S-R-A has some locals pretty upset. WalletHub is ranking Augusta the third worst city in the nation to start a career.  Downtown Augusta to some is a pinnacle of opportunities. Small Businesses are starting to become a regular part of the scenery for folks passing by.  This under the shadow of a Wallet Hub study ranking Augusta 148th out of 150 when it comes to the worst places in the country to start a career. "When I first came to dow...

    More >>

  • Slam Dunk! Home Run! aims to help communicate to children with disabilities

    Slam Dunk! Home Run! aims to help communicate to children with disabilities

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:02:20 GMT
    A class project at Augusta University has turned into an educational comic now available on your smart devices. Slam Dunk! Home Run! is A 3D Comic that teaches kids and teachers how to interact with children with disabilities. "It's much better than what we thought when we first started because we didn't think it was going to get anywhere like this," says one of the founders, Cole Janousek. It all started as a summer project for Jonousek and 2 of his classmates. T...More >>
    A class project at Augusta University has turned into an educational comic now available on your smart devices. Slam Dunk! Home Run! is A 3D Comic that teaches kids and teachers how to interact with children with disabilities. "It's much better than what we thought when we first started because we didn't think it was going to get anywhere like this," says one of the founders, Cole Janousek. It all started as a summer project for Jonousek and 2 of his classmates. T...More >>

  • Augusta Firefighters rescue dog from gate

    Augusta Firefighters rescue dog from gate

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:19:35 GMT
    Augusta firefighters rescue dog from gate (source: Facebook / Augusta Richmond County EMA)Augusta firefighters rescue dog from gate (source: Facebook / Augusta Richmond County EMA)

    Every day isn't doom and gloom with the Richmond County Emergency Management Agency. On Friday, May 19, the Augusta Fire Department's Engine 1 saved a dog who had gotten his head stuck in a gate.

    More >>

    Every day isn't doom and gloom with the Richmond County Emergency Management Agency. On Friday, May 19, the Augusta Fire Department's Engine 1 saved a dog who had gotten his head stuck in a gate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly