Augusta Firefighters rescue dog from gate

Every day isn't doom and gloom with the Richmond County Emergency Management Agency. On Friday, May 19, the Augusta Fire Department's Engine 1 saved a dog who had gotten his head stuck in a gate.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two they believe to be involved with a fight that happened at Delta Manor on April 16. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dionsha O. Jackson and Charniquea V. Mingledolph were involved in the fight.More >>
A power line with traffic lights attached has fallen across Washington Road in front of Mullins Crossing. Crews are on the scene working to repair the line. Columbia County deputies are directing traffic.More >>
The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
