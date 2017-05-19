Augusta Firefighters rescue dog from gate - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Firefighters rescue dog from gate

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Every day isn't doom and gloom with the Richmond County Emergency Management Agency.

On Friday, May 19, the Augusta Fire Department's Engine 1 saved a dog who had gotten his head stuck in a gate. The EMA posted photos of the daring operation to their Facebook page, crediting Captain Chipley, Firefighter Schultz and a bottle of Palmolive soap for rescue.

