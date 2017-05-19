Investigators searching for suspects in Delta Manor fight

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two they believe to be involved with a fight that happened at Delta Manor on April 16.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dionsha O. Jackson and Charniquea V. Mingledolph were involved in the fight. Jackson is 5 feet 2 inches and 128 lbs. Mingledolph is 5 feet 4 inches.

If you have any information about this case or know where either of these women are located, contact Investigator Lucas Grant or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

(706) 821-1020 or 821-1080