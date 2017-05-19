Power line down backs up traffic on Washington Rd. in Columbia C - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Power line down backs up traffic on Washington Rd. in Columbia Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Power line and traffic lights down in front of Mullins Crossing 5/19/17 (WFXG) Power line and traffic lights down in front of Mullins Crossing 5/19/17 (WFXG)
Power line and traffic lights down in front of Mullins Crossing 5/19/17 (WFXG) Power line and traffic lights down in front of Mullins Crossing 5/19/17 (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A power line with traffic lights attached has fallen across Washington Road in front of Mullins Crossing.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the line. Columbia County deputies are directing traffic. Traffic in both directions on Washington Road is backed up, so you may want to seek an alternate route if you are going to or from Evans this afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly