Power line down backs up traffic on Washington Rd. in Columbia Co.

A power line with traffic lights attached has fallen across Washington Road in front of Mullins Crossing. Crews are on the scene working to repair the line. Columbia County deputies are directing traffic.
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17
The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.
