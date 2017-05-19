2017 Coin Show

The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.
The event showcases gold, silver, rare coins, and ancient coins.
You can buy, sell and trade these items at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.More >>
The Augusta Coin Club is holding a two day event May 19th and 20th.More >>
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.More >>
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.More >>
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.More >>
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.More >>
Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.More >>
Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.More >>