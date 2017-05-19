The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta. The tour will be led by a family of the late James Brown. Tours start at the Augusta Museum of History.
Tours run on Saturday from 11 a.m- 12:45 p.m.
The cost is $15 per person and reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.More >>
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.More >>
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.More >>
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.More >>
Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.More >>
Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.More >>
The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.More >>
The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.More >>