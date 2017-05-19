May Fest 2017 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

May Fest 2017

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off.

The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.

National, regional and local artists will be in attendance.

The event starts at 9 a.m at May Park.

