Spring Fling in Grovetown

Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.

There will be arts and crafts, food, inflatables, a car show and face painting for kids.

The event is free and open to the public.

The address for Liberty Park is 1040 Newmantown Rd, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.

