Spring Fling in Grovetown

Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.
There will be arts and crafts, food, inflatables, a car show and face painting for kids.
The event is free and open to the public.
The address for Liberty Park is 1040 Newmantown Rd, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.
